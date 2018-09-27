'Moon milk', la nueva tendencia gastronómica que arrasa en las redes sociales

V.S.M. Toda la vida hemos oído las recomendaciones de madres y abuelas de los beneficios de tomarse un vaso de leche caliente antes de irse a dormir. Esta receta tan típica llega ahora modificada y en forma de moda gastronómica. Se trata del 'moon milk', una tendencia en la que el típico vaso de leche caliente incluye ingredientes de lo más exóticos.
Las redes sociales ya se han hecho eco del 'moon milk' y la han convertido en la última moda gastronómica.
Crafted with nutmeg, cinnamon, ashwaganda powder and beetroot our pink moon milk is not only gorgeous but also delicious and relaxing ?? you need to give it a go ?? #manchester #manchesterlife #newmenu #wintermenu #theanthologistmanchester #moonmilk #moonmilkporn #drink #drinkporn #pinkmilk #healthylifestyle #healthy #healthyrecipes #healthyliving #calming #timetorelax #relax #milk #nutmeg #cinnamon #beetroot #ashwagandha #chocolatebrownie
The pale light of a short winter's day wanes, as the afternoon turns to deep velvet ink. In the kitchen, lavender buds spill onto the countertop and I take my first sip of creamy Lavender Moon Milk. ???????? Crafted with nutmeg, lavender, walnuts, and oats, this lavender moon milk is dairy-free, deeply nourishing and naturally soothing. It's also the perfect companion for dream journaling, unwinding and setting intentions as the New Year grows near. ??????? € Recipe on the blog ?? Link in profile ??